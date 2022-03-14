PHC directs Secretary Culture, tourism to forward promotion case

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Syed Muhammad Attique Shah has directed Culture and Tourism Authority to forward case of Riaz Ahmad for promotion to Provincial Selection Board, on Monday.

The counsel for petitioner Danyal Chamkani Advocate informed that Riaz Ahmad was appointed as Administrative Officer at Tourism and Culture department but latterly Culture and Tourism Authority was established under the Act.

The counsel argued that after establishment of culture and tourism authority, the petitioner approached for competent authority for promotion but turndown by claiming that these employees are now surplus.

The counsel argued that Director Culture post is vacant in the authority while the petitioner has served for five years and lay at the top of seniority list. The divisional bench directed Secretary Culture and Tourism to forward promotion case of petitioner to Provincial Selection Board.