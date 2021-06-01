PHC directs Secretary C&W, CE WSSP to appear

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Attique Shah directed Secretary Civil Works Department and Chief Executive Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar to appear before court today (on Wednesday).

The writ was filed by Haji Ghulam Bilour stated that respondents did not operationalize tube well established in his constituency NA-31 after three years of completion.

The counsel for petitioner Mansoor Tariq Advocate informed PHC that electricity transformers have been installed but did not operationalized to provide clean drinking water to residents of NA-31.

The writ petition stated that million’s of government funds have been spends on the schemes which are complete for public utilization, however, due to unlawful acts of the respondents the schemes are not functional and would become redundant if not made functional will cause irreparable loss to the public exchequer.

The writ petition added that respondents are public servants but not providing relief to residents of NA-31 to please their masters, i.e. provincial government which is led by one political party Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.