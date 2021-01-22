PHC directs to enlist petitioner in retire son quota list

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Nasir Mehfooz directed concerned department to enlist petitioner in retire son quota.

The petitioner namely Muhammad Shoaib filed writ at Peshawar High Court seeking enlisting in retire son quota.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) informed court that father of petitioner was retired from Hangu district while he is resident of Karak district.

The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Nasir Mehfooz directed to enlist the petitioner and adjourned further hearing till 28 January.