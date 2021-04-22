PHC directs to overcome shortage of edible items

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Attique Shah directed provincial and federal government to submit comprehensive plan for control of inflation, on Thursday.

Federal Additional Secretary for Food Security, Advisor for Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Additional Advocate General Sikandar Shah, Deputy Commissioners Peshawar and Khyber appeared before court.

During hearing Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked to stop export of poultry if prices are increased due to shortage supply. Chief Justice added that due to inflation edible items are out of reach for poors.

Chief Justice remarked that if production of something is decreased then export must be stop to fulfill demands of citizen. CJ directed federal and provincial competent authorities sit together to provide relief to public and control inflation.

During hearing Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that he will direct trial court to turndown bail application of hoarders and price-hikers during Ramzan.

PHC was informed that 3400 shops have been checked and Assistant Commissioners are visiting their respective areas on regular basis. And added that Rs11 lac fine had been imposed and 11 persons have been sent behind bars.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid directed Deputy Commissioner Khyber to visit Sikh shopkeeper in Khyber district appreciate him. CJ added that he is not Muslim but Sikh shopkeeper is providing edible items without profit during Ramzan.

PHC has directed to submit comprehensive report positively before court and ensure overcome shortage of edible items at ‘Sasta Bazaars’.