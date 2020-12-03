PHC directs to produce detainee before court

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Acting Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Arshad Ali directed District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber to produce detainee before court on 10 January, on Thursday.

During hearing Acting Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that concerned Station House Officer (SHO) had showed ignorance in the case. Justice Qaiser Rashid also inquired from DPO that why concerned SHO had not performed his duty properly.

The directions were given in a writ petition filed by Umar Jan against Deputy Commissioner Khyber that Noor Muhammad was detained from Zakhakhel bazar two year earlier. DPO Khyber informed court that delay in progress in case is due to geographic condition of the area because it is bordering area. Acting Chief PHC remarked that if detainee shall not produce on next hearing on 10 December then honorable court will observe police as of no work. Acting Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser remarked that Khyber is no more Fata but now it is part of the province.