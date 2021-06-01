PHC directs to resolve financial crisis of varsities

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash and Secretary Daud Khan appeared before Peshawar High Court in case regarding financial crisis faced by public sector universities across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Tuesday.

During hearing Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that universities are assets of the provincial government.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid directed to provide bailout package to varsities due to financial stress faced by public sector higher education institutions.

Chief Justice PHC directed competent authorities of federal and provincial governments to sit together and make brain storming on the resolution of financial crisis.

Chief Justice PHC Justice remarked that you are shutting doors of higher education for poor people because rich and poor want to gain higher education. Chief Justice added that court has concern with financial crisis of public sector universities.

During hearing Chief Justice inquire that why professors of varsities are protesting and added that such protests of academia are not favorable.

Deputy AG Asghar Kundi appeared on behalf of federal government while Additional Advocate General Sikandar Shah was presented provincial government during the hearing.

The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Jusitce Attique Shah directed to resolve distress of universities from financial crisis and added that such issues look serious.