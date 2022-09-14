PHC directs to submit comments in paramedic promotion

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Fazal Subhan issued notice to Federal Government for not promoting Para Medical Staff.

The writ petition filed by Ishfaq and paramedic staff seeking promotion as per formula agreed between applicants and government in 2021. The counsel Danyal Khan Chamkani Advocate of the petitioner argued that were registered Federal Government and Rawalpindi in 2021 give a formula of promotion for giving promotion to employments and other staff.

But the promotion was not given to the employees. On that PHC isshed notice to both parties.