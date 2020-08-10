PHC directs trial court to conclude abduction, rape case within 90 days

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The single bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan directed trial court to conclude case regarding sexual abuse of child within three months otherwise the petitioner will be release on surety of one lac rupees and two persons, on Monday.

The petitioner namely Muhammad Hayat filed bail application at PHC for his release.

The victim namely Afsar Ali was waiter in the restaurant of petitioner at Risalpur and the petitioner compelled him to shift to Charsadda with him at another hotel.

The counsel for petitioner Zahirullah Advocate informed court that complainant did not appeared before trial court. The counsel argued that the petitioner is beyond bar from last one year and was arrested on 5 August 2019.

The Additional Advo-cate General informed ho-norable court that the petitioner was charge directly and had abducted Afsar and sexually abused him.