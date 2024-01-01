PHC directs uninterrupted electricity to jails

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered provision of uninterrupted electricity to all prisons in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during nighttime, on Wednesday. PHC also directed Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) authorities to ensure that no load-shedding occurs in any prison during nighttime.

The court has also ordered prison authorities to address the issues of prisoners on a priority basis. If necessary, the federal and provincial governments will be directed to provide separate feeders for electricity supply to prisons.

PHC made these remarks during the hearing on plea of prison named Khurshid Ali Khan convicted for life imprisonment from Haripur Jail. The bench expressed concern over the plight of prisoners due to load-shedding and lack of facilities.

PHC Bar Association president Fida Gul, Additional Advocate General Nauman Mohib Kakakhel, Additional Chief Secretary Abid Majeed, Inspector General (IG) Prisons Usman Mehsud, and Chief Executive Officer PESCO Akhtar Hamid Khan appeared before the court during hearing. The court asked the authorities to explain why prisons are facing load-shedding, despite the government’s claims of prioritizing prisoner welfare.

PESCO CEO informed that load-shedding is scheduled in proper interval of time. However, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that he had personally observed the conditions of prisoners while added that the welfare of inmate is government’s responsibility.

PHC’s Chief Justice further remarked that prisoners are infected with skin diseases which is multiplied by load-shedding. In the meantime, Additional Chief Secretary informed the court that emergency funds had been allocated for prisoner welfare, and installation of large fans and air coolers was underway in various prisons, while the facilitation is completed in Peshawar, Mardan, and Haripur Jails.

The court emphasized that prisoners’ issues should be addressed on an emergency basis, as they are unable to sleep during the day due to lack of facilities and are further affected by nighttime load-shedding. Justice Ijaz Anwar suggested exploring solarization options to reduce reliance on expensive electricity.

PHC directed the Additional Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report within 14 days, outlining the steps taken to address prisoner issues and resolve their complaints while adjourned further hearing till 13th August. PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar also sought an explanation from authorities for not granting various types of concessions to prisoners as part of their sentences.