PHC displeased over political gatherings in education institutions

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Qaisar Rasheed in his remarks the other day showed displeasure over political gatherings in educational institutions. The CJ PHC said holding political gatherings inside the educational institutions was much regrettable as these institutions were specific for imparting education to students and not for political clout or power exhibition.

Educational institutions where our future builders were studying must be kept clear of politics, the CJ PHC said and added that if one party holds political gatherings inside a college or school then other political parties would also do the same that may badly affect the environment of academic institutions.

Talking about protest demonstration at Assembly Chowk and in front of the High Court, Justice Qaisar Rasheed said such demonstration must not be allowed as it badly disrupts the vehicular traffic system in the entire city. The CJ PHC asked what the departments concerned were doing and directed the Advocate General to inform the provincial government about the concern of the court in this regard.

The Advocate General KP, Shumail Butt told the court that the IGP KP and administration would be informed about this issue.

He said a meeting with the Chief Secretary was also due in this connection. CJ PHC said it was the failure of the administration as these protestors did not come through parachutes adding the protestors should be stopped before they reach the Assembly Chowk and in front of the High Court. He said protests at this busy crossing must not be allowed at any cost. (APP)