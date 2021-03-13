PHC dispose-off Hasan Niazi petition

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Waqar Ahmad disposed off writ petition filed by Imran Khan maternal nephew Hasan Niazi regarding his harassment and creation of hurdle during appearance before court at Nowshera, on Monday.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assured that Hasan Niazi shouldn’t be arrested in other cases because he booked in First Information Report (FIR) at Nowshera because no other FIR is registered against him in the premise, however, PHC has disposed-off writ petition and stopped competent authorities from harassment of Imran Khan’s nephew.

The counsel Qazi Muhammad Anwar Advocate argued that petitioner is spokesperson of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal affairs while booked in several FIRs across Pakistan for Tweeting that “Agar Imran Khan ko Kuch Hogiya to Qari aur Hafiz nahi bachega” (Hafiz and Qari should face the consequences for any damage faced by Imran Khan). He argued that on 10th April petitioner’s father Hafeez Ullah Niazi has filed petition before PHC but it was turn down due to availability and freedom of Hasaan Niazi.

The petitioner is appearing before Session Court Nowshera but he didn’t aware about how many FIRs have been booked against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and as a law-abiding citizen Hasan Niazi requested PHC to provide record regarding cases against him to approach competent for relief, the counsel argued.

The counsel argued that freedom of movement is constitutional right of every citizen and requested that petitioner shouldn’t be stopped from entering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while added for provision of FIRs record for approaching competent forum. He argued that Quetta High Court has already granted bail to petitioner in identical case to petitioner.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed and Assistant Advocate General Barrister Yasin Raza argued that petitioner can’t take relied on dogmas while added that if any administrative order has passed it should be based on certain consequences. Hassan Niazi didn’t filed oath in this instant writ petition while it is filed by the counsel, they argued.

AG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed informed PHC that Hasan Niazi is booked in only one FIR at Nowshera while no other case is registered against him while the divisional bench has disposed-off the petitioner and stopped provincial government harassment and creating hurdles during Hasan Niazi appearance before session court Nowshera.