PHC dispose off two PTI’s ex-MPs writ petitions, one obtained BBA

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Shakeel Ahmad has dispose off writ against arrest of former State Minister Ali Muhammad Khan under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), on Wednesday.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javed along Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer Mardan while counsel Ali Zaman advocate also appeared before PHC’s divisional bench during the hearing.

Advocate General argued that the petition isn’t maintainable because MPO order issued for five days while PHC also granted status quo in this regard. He requested for disposal of the petition as Ali Muhammad Khan has already released from jail while PHC disposed of the writ.

Similarly, PHC’s divisional bench comprised Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah dispose of writ against raids on former MPA Kamran Bangash residence while ordered law enforcement agencies to as per constitutional domain and legal framework.

The writ filed by Afnan Bangash while stated that following 9th May incidents police is conducting raids on their residence and harassing their tenant shopkeepers because his brother was former minister. The counsel Ali Zaman advocate argued that petitioner’s brother Kamran Bangash has approached PHC seeking provision of record of cases registered against him but police is still raiding his residence to harass the family members.

Additional Advocate General Asad Danyal Chamkani argued that neither such things available on record nor similar things aren’t challenged in writ jurisdiction and added that if anything is available then bring before the court. PHC dispose of writ petition while directed law enforcement agencies to follow constitutional norms legal framework and stopped from any illegal act.

Moreover, Justice Fahim Wali has granted Bail Before Arrest to former Member Provincial Assembly and Advisor for Minerals Arif Ahmadzai in illegal recruitment and vandalism following arrest of Imran Khan on 9th May in corruption charges till 15th September. The counsel Shah Faisal Ottomankhel advocate argued that didn’t involved in allegation placed against him and added that others had obtained relief in identical cases.