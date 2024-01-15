PHC disposed off contempt plea against ECP

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) dispose-of Contempt of Court plea against Election Commission of Pakistan after Supreme Court of Pakistan decision regarding upholding stripping of ‘bat’ as electoral symbol.

PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali dispose-of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf plea against ECP didn’t complying with court’s order for uploading party’s certificate on website as well as allotment of ‘bat’ as electoral symbol.

PTI’s counsel Shah Faisal Ilyas advocate argued that contempt of court plea isn’t maintainable after Supreme Court of Pakistan decision set-aside the PHC’s judgment regarding allotment of ‘bat’ as electoral symbol.

IG to appear before court in case of police failure: Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before Peshawar High Court (PHC) in case of police’s failure in recovery of minor children on next hearing, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim observed, on Tuesday.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad heard plea regarding illegal confinement of children by their relatives while denying meeting with mother.

The counsel Umair Iqbal advocate argued that the petitioner is resident of Umarzai area of Charsadda district and a widow who was expel from house by her-in-laws after dead of her husband named Sher Muhammad in 2021. He added that now working at different homes as daily wage laborer. PHC’s divisional bench comprised of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Syed Arshad Ali dispose-of the contempt of court plea. He argued that three minors named Sajawal Sher, Bilawal Sher and Danyal Sher 12, 9 and six years respectively were forcefully taking custody by their uncle Hassan along with sisters from the petitioner.

The counsel argued that the petitioner is not allowed to meet her children who are in possession of her-in-law for three years which is un-Islamic on one hand as well as unconstitutional. The petitioner approached PHC Human Right Cell as police didn’t act despite several complaints in this regard, the counsel added.

Investigation Officer informed that the children custody is denied by their uncle and aunties on court inquiry. However, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim that then where are them? If they didn’t animate with their mother and family denied their guardianship. PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered recovery of children till next hearing otherwise IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before court in this regard.