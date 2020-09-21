PHC, district judiciaries decided 444,489 cases; encountered multiple challenges during 2018-20

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Registrar, Peshawar High Court (PHC) Khwaja Wajih-u-Din while sharing two years performance said that PHC has encountered multiple challenges such as lawyers’ strikes, Covid-19, lack of proper infrastructure in newly merged districts, inadequate human resources, and logistic constraints etc.

Addressing a press conference here Monday, Wajih-u-Din said that these challenges adversely affected the judicial performance in terms of execution of its business that led to increase in pendency as a whole despite strenuous efforts of Judicial Officers for timely disposal of cases.

He said PHC took various initiatives to minimize the deleterious impact of the adversities such as development of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for judicial work during intensive phase of Covid-19, training of Judicial Officers, forming of Benches and hearing of cases virtually.

He informed that during last two years the PHC recorded 30,196 cases with a disposal of 27092 cases. The pendency increased from 38,846 cases at the end of August 2019 to 42,088 cases at the end of August 2020.

Sharing the performance of District Judiciary, he informed that pendency of District Judiciary increased from 198,456 cases at the end of August 2019 to 219,794 cases at the end of August 2020. During the period, a total of 438,938 cases were instituted while 417,397 were decided.

It was also shared that Child Protection Courts had been established at all the seven Headquarters wherein a total of 1,639 cases were instituted and 1,633 were concluded leaving a pendency of 1,674 cases at the end of August 2020.

Referring to the Data Analysis Wing (DAW), he informed that the institutional performance of judiciary could have been much better during the period but for the strikes and Covid-19 pandemic.

Registrar PHC said that PHC was set to plan the judicial performance for the next five years to promote transparency and consistency with a view to achieving the target of clearing the backlog and providing expeditious justice to improve the image of the judicial system.

He said that a discreet assessment would be carried out on the strengths and weaknesses of the system, available opportunities for improvement, and impending challenges to the dispensation of justice.

Efforts would be made to build the capacity of judicial officers to exploit strengths, overcome weaknesses, turn the challenges into opportunities and avail the same for better performance, he concludes.