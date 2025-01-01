PHC extends 10 PTI leaders bail including KP CM

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended protective bail of 10 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Senator Shibli Faraz and Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Babar Salim Swati, on Wednesday.

The court has also directed the federal government to provide details of cases registered against these leaders. The hearing was adjourned until April 15.

The petition was heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Sabit Ullah. During the hearing, the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur appeared in court along with his lawyer, Alam Khan Adenzai. National Accountability Bureau (NAB), prosecutor Hashmat Jehangir, informed the court that there is only one case pending against the Chief Minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is currently under investigation.

However, the Assistant Attorney General, Malik Daniyal, revealed that a total of 65 cases are registered against the Chief Minister in Punjab and Islamabad, with 33 cases in Punjab and 32 in Islamabad. Justice Sahibzada Asadullah remarked, “We want a complete report, lest there be more cases tomorrow.”

The lawyer for the petitioner, Alam Khan Adenzai, requested the court to also seek a report from the provincial government, as it is possible that cases may have been registered against the Chief Minister in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah responded, “Your concern is valid, but do not take such a weak position. You are the government in the province, and it is your own government here.” The court granted an extension in the protective bail of the Chief Minister and other provincial leaders and directed the federal government to provide details of cases registered against them. The hearing was adjourned until April 15.

Similarly, the Peshawar High Court’s two-member bench comprising Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Farah Jamshed heard the petitions filed by PTI leader Senator Shibli Faraz, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Babar Salim Swati, Yousaf Khan, Atif, Arbab Sher Ali, Mahboob Shah, Zahir Shah Toru, Falak Naz and Hamida Shah.

The court granted an extension in their protective bail and directed the federal government to provide details of cases registered against them. The hearing was adjourned until a later date.

The opposition leader in Senate, Shibli Faraz criticized the government’s performance, asking them to disclose their achievements beyond oppressing PTI workers. He alleged that the government has inducted rejected politicians into the cabinet and passed laws to maintain power undemocratically. He also accused the government of wasting billions of rupees on advertisements while failing to deliver on its promises.

The PTI leader claimed that the government has failed to address pressing issues like terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, and inflation. He announced that PTI will join forces with other opposition parties to protest against the government after Eid. Senator Faraz also expressed his desire to have Maulana Fazlur Rehman join their ranks, stating that a committee has been formed to negotiate with him. He predicted that Rehman will join them soon, and they will continue their political struggle after Eid.

Moreover, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has strongly criticized the federal government, stating that after the PTI government was toppled, the rulers’ focus has been solely on PTI, and they are not formulating policies to curb terrorism.

Speaking to the media during his court appearance, Gandapur said that negotiations are being held with Afghanistan, and a team has been formed for this purpose. He alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was provided with incorrect information regarding the Arbab Niaz Stadium.

He criticized the federal government’s performance, stating, “They are taking loans upon loans, what is their achievement? Punjab is just giving advertisements, what is their performance? If I also start making videos, will that demonstrate my performance?”

Gandapur stated that efforts are being made to maintain law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in the Kurram district, and those who carried out the attack will not be spared and will be dealt with as terrorists.