PHC extends Amir Muqam’s BBA for 14 Days

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Rooh-ul-Amin and Justice Attique Shah had extended Bail before Arrest (BBA) of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam for 14 days.

During hearing Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issues notice for cup of tea.

Justice Rooh-ul-Amin inquired that what is role of government in NAB cases. He added that government is so much powerful that it is using institution against political opponents.

Justice Rooh-ul-Amin remarked that it is case of 1989 and NAB was established 1999 and was silent over the matter till its established to now.

The counsel for PMLN KP president argued that the reference has been filed on basis of political victimization. He added that NAB can arrest petitioner anytime, so grant bail to PMLN KP president.

The NAB prosecutor argued that they had issued and did not arresting Amir Muqam of PMLN.

PHC has extended BBA of PMLN KP president for 14 days and hearing was adjourned till 21 October.

PMLN president Amir Muqam said that he has been political victimized and tortured in revenge by government from last two years. This he claimed while addressing media personnel after hearing at PHC, he added that PTI led government is failed on every front.

PML-N President claimed that PTI had looted public money in billion tree tsunami which is mega corruption scandal and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

Amir Muqam asks about helicopter misuse, sugar scam and flour shortage cases. He added that NAB did not sees such mega scams and is silent over the corruption of PTI led government.