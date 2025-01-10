PHC extends bails of 18 PTI leaders for 3 weeks

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad has extended the protective bail of 18 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Member National Assembly (13MNAs) along with Special Assistant to Chief Minister Pakhtunkhwa for Anti-corruption and provincial’s Minister for Food, on Thursday.

The PTI leaders include MNAs named Atif Khan, Shandana Gulzar, Junaid Akbar, Sher Ali Arbab, Yousaf Khan, Arbab Aamir Ayub, Sultan Muhammad Khan, Sajid Khan, Subghatullah, Suhail Sultan, Salim ur Rehman, Ahad Ali Shah, Abdul Latif, Provincial Minister Zahoor Shah Toru, Special Assistant Anti-Corruption Muhammad Musaddiq along with others leaders Ali Zeman, Hamida Shah and Khadija Shah.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim made remarks that since all the members of the National and Provincial Assemblies are present in court, a session of the assemblies could be held here today (on Thursday), and the quorum would also be complete.

The petitioners were represented by Alam Khan Adenzai advocate while the federal government was represented by Assistant Attorney General Dawlat Khan. NAB prosecutor was also present in court.

The petitioners’ lawyer informed the court that cases have been registered against the petitioners, but details are not being provided. He stated that most of the petitioners are members of the National and Provincial Assemblies and are leaders of PTI.

The Assistant Attorney General submitted a report from the FIA and other agencies in court, while the court was informed that a report from NAB is still awaited.

In the meantime, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that since all the members of the National and Provincial Assemblies are present in court, a session of the assemblies could be held here today, and the quorum would also be complete. His remarks were met with laughter in the courtroom. PHC granted a three-week protective bail to all the petitioners and directed NAB to submit its report on the next hearing.