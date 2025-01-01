PHC extends protective bails of 7 PTI leaders

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended the protective bail of seven Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Falak Naz, Provincial President and Member National Assembly Junaid Akbar, Speaker Provincial Assembly Babar Salim Swati, and Member National Assembly Atif Khan, on Tuesday.

The court has also sought reports from the federal government and relevant institutions regarding the cases against them. The court has disposed of the petitions of other PTI leaders, including Member National Assembly Sher Ali Arbab, Arbab Aamir Ayub, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Yousaf Khan, and women leaders Falak Naz and Hamida Shah, after receiving details of the cases against them. However, the court has directed them to approach the relevant courts for further proceedings and extended their protective bail until March 5.

The petitions were heard by a two-member bench comprising Justice Sabzada Asadullah and Justice Salahuddin. During the hearing, all the petitioners appeared before the court. Their lawyers, Alam Khan Adenzai, Ahad Ali Shah Advocate, and others, informed the court that cases had been registered against their clients in Islamabad. They assured the court that if details of the cases were provided, their clients would approach the relevant courts.

The Assistant Attorney General requested the court to grant time to submit reports regarding the cases against Shibli Faraz, Falak Naz, Faisal Javed, Mahboob Shah, and Atif Khan. He stated that reports had not been received in these cases. However, he informed the court that details of the cases against Junaid Akbar, Fazal Khan, and other petitioners had been received.

After receiving the details, the court disposed of the petitions of Junaid Akbar and other members of the National Assembly. However, the court extended the protective bail of Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Falak Naz, Babar Salim Swati, Atif Khan, and Mahboob Shah until March 5 and sought reports from the federal government and relevant institutions regarding the cases against them.