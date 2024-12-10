PHC extends PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat protective bail

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sher Afzal Marwat till 11th February and directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit a report on the cases registered against him, on Wednesday.

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad heard the petition seeking the quashment of FIRs registered against Sher Afzal Marwat. During the hearing, the petitioner informed the court that he had been acquitted in three cases and that the FIRs had been quashed.

The petitioner had been falsely implicated in several cases and that the FIRs registered against him were baseless. He requested the court to quash the FIRs and direct the authorities to stop harassing him.

The court, after hearing the arguments, extended Marwat’s protective bail until February 11 and directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to submit a report on the cases registered against him.

Speaking to the media after the hearing, Marwat said that the protest at D-Chowk was not a failure, as the entire world had condemned the firing incident. He emphasized that PTI workers had been fired upon, and demanded inquiry who had ordered the firing and why.

He also stressed the need for negotiations between the government and PTI, stating that the country could not function without dialogue. He expressed hope that the political leadership would agree on a lasting formula for the country’s progress.

Marwat criticized the government for its handling of the economy, saying that the country was facing severe economic challenges. He also criticized the government for its failure to provide justice to the families of the victims of the D-Chowk firing incident.

Marwat said that PTI a democratic party and believed in the power of dialogue. He expressed hope that the government would engage in meaningful negotiations with PTI to resolve the country’s problems.

Court grants bail to four PTI’s leaders including Adil Baizai: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has extended the protective bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Member National Assembly (MNA) from Balochistan Adil Baizai, Senator Falak Naz, Ali Zaman advocate and Hamida Shah while adjourned hearing on Alia Hamza petition till 24th Dec, on Wednesday.

A two-member bench of the Peshawar High Court, comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the petitions filed by the PTI leaders seeking extension of their protective bail. The court also extended the protective bail of PTI leader Adil Baizai and Advocate Ali Zaman till January 16, directing the federal government and relevant authorities to submit a report in this regard.

During the hearing, Alam Khan Adenzai advocate representing Adil Baizai informed the court that the petitioner MNA from Balochistan and had been de-seated earlier, but was later reinstated by the Supreme Court.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah inquired about the reason for Adil Baizai’s presence in Peshawar, to which Advocate Alam Khan Adenzai replied that the petitioner’s houses in Balochistan had been demolished, and he had come to Peshawar to seek protection. The court directed the federal government and relevant authorities to submit a report regarding the cases registered against Adil Basheer.

In another case, the court refused to extend the protective bail of Alia Hamza, directing her to appear before the relevant court. Advocate Alam Khan Adenzai, representing Alia Hamza, informed the court that the petitioner had filed a petition seeking extension of her protective bail, but the court refused to grant the extension.

Justice Sahibzada Asadullah inquired about the reason for Alia Hamza’s failure to appear before the relevant court, to which Advocate Alam Khan Adenzai replied that the petitioner had appeared before the relevant court earlier, but was not granted bail. The court directed Alia Hamza to appear before the relevant court and seek bail. The PTI leaders had filed petitions seeking extension of their protective bail in various cases registered against them.