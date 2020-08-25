PHC: Free electricity for Wapda employees illegal

PESHAWAR (TLTP): Declaring verdict in the unannounced electricity load shedding case on Tuesday, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has termed the provision of free electricity to Wapda employees as illegal and unconstitutional.

In a seven-page detailed verdict written by PHC Chief Justice Waqar Seth, the Peshawar High Court ordered the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) to provide uninterrupted power supplies to the consumers who are regularly paying their utility bills.

The consumers who are clearing their utility bills should not be punished due to the defaulters.

It is the responsibility of Wapda and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company to recover utility payments from the defaulters, it stated.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) asked consumers to file cases against Pesco if they are facing load shedding despite clearing the electricity bills.

Moreover, the power authorities have been ordered to end provision of free electricity to Wapda workers, terming it as illegal and unconstitutional.

The high court asked authorities to start receiving electricity charges as per defined rates per unit from Wapda employees.