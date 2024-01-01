PHC gives 15 days deadline to KP Chief Secy

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court granted 15 days deadline to Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed for resolution long-standing dispute over 36 thousand Kanals of Awaqf land in Kalu Shah area of Mardan by either providing lease the land to the occupants or removal them from the land, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict, on Thursday.

During hearing Justice SM Attique Shah observed that not a single rupee has been received by the government from the land’s income during 40 years due to dispute and annoyed delaying tactics. The court has emphasized that the income from the land should be spent on the poor and needy, as per the law.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Abid Majeed, Secretary Awqaf Adil Sadiq, Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Ayaz, Department of Awqaf lawyer Salim Yasir and tenant’s counsel Amin-ur-Rehman Yousafzai advocate appeared before the court.

PHC’s divisional bench comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Dr. Khursheed Iqbal inquired from Advocate General Shah Faisal Ottomankhel regarding implementation report on Supreme court verdict during initiation of Contempt of Court plea. However, Advocate General informed that Chief Secretary is appearing before PHC personally and added that he would provide details in this regard to the court.

Chief Secretary informed PHC that he has put the issue before provincial cabinet on receiving of court’s orders in this regard. He added that a committee has been formed to resolve the issue, which will negotiate with the occupants and offer them a lease agreement. If the occupants refuse, the committee will take steps to remove them from the land as per law.

Chief Secretary added that the constituted under Deputy Commissioner Mardan will submit report within 14 days this regard while added that lease would be offered to the occupants as per Supreme Court of Pakistan verdict.

The court has directed the committee to submit a report on the matter within 14 days and has made it clear that it will not tolerate any further delays in the resolution of the dispute. The court has also emphasized the need for all stakeholders to play their role in resolving the dispute peacefully.

The occupants of the land, represented by Advocate Aminur Rehman, have expressed their willingness to lease the land but have also raised concerns about the disputes with the Awaqf Department. The court has directed the parties to resolve their differences and has made it clear that it will not allow any further delays in the matter while adjourned further hearing.