PHC grant protective bails to four PTI’s leaders

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has granted protective bail to four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including the party’s Secretary-General Salman Akram Raja and three Members National Assembly (MNAs) Amjad Ali, Shahid Khan and Fateh Ullah Advocate.

Two separate benches, one comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and another divisional bench comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmed, heard the petitions filed by the PTI leaders. The petitioners’ lawyer, Alam Khan Adeenzai, informed the court that Salman Akram Raja was facing eight cases registered against him, and he had already obtained protective bail in eight cases.

The lawyer argued that the PTI leaders were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the cases. He requested the court to grant protective bail to the petitioners, enabling them to appear before the relevant courts and face the charges against them.

The Peshawar High Court, after hearing the arguments, granted protective bail to the petitioners, including Salman Akram Raja, Amjad Ali, Shahid Khan, and Fateh Ullah Advocate. The court directed the petitioners to appear before the relevant courts within a specified timeframe.

The general secretary Salman Akram Raja stated that the PTI was fighting for the supremacy of the law and the Constitution while talking to media personnel after hearing at PHC. He alleged that the judicial system was being used for political purposes and that the PTI leaders were being implicated in false cases.

Court sought response against ban on wheeling system for cheap electricity: A divisional bench of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Waqar Ahmad has directed the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO), federal government and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) to respond to a petition challenging the ban on the wheeling system for the supply of cheap electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Wednesday.

The petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association. The petitioners’ lawyer, Shumail Butt informed the court that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently producing the most electricity, which is extremely cheap, at a cost of two to three rupees per unit. However, textile mills in the province are being charged 60 to 70 rupees per unit.

The lawyer argued that the federal government had previously introduced a wheeling system, which allowed for the transmission of electricity from one place to another. However, the federal government directed all Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to stop implementing the wheeling system, citing potential issues.

The petitioners contended that the wheeling system would enable textile mills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to receive cheap electricity, resolving many issues and providing employment opportunities.

The lawyer requested the court to direct the relevant authorities to allow the implementation of the wheeling system in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, enabling the textile mills to receive cheap electricity. The court has sought a response from the relevant authorities including PEDO, federal’s government and NEPRA.