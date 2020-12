Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The single bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan granted bail to alleged culprit, on Thursday.

The petitioner namely Ahmad Khan had allegedly opened fire but did not caused any casualties or injure.

Police had arrested the alleged culprit on 28 February 2020 after a day commissioning of offense.

The single bench of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan granted bail to alleged culprits on surety bond of Rs.100,000/-.