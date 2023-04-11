PHC grants bail to alleged murderer

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice Syed Arshad Ali of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted bail to murderer allegedly involved in killing of Rickshaw drivers, on Tuesday.

According to prosecution, Bilal Ahmad has killed rickshaw’s driver in the premises of Muhammad Riaz police station Kohat on 11th April 2023.

The counsel Amin Khattak Advocate argued that the deceased Sajid Ali was earlier a drug-addict while latterly he started driving rickshaw and his dead body was recovered on 11th April 2023.

The counsel added that the deceased brother didn’t nominate anyone in First Information Report while latterly the petitioner is booked for the offense.

He argued that neither there is evidence nor any witness is available while police claims that knife used in the murder is recovered on the identification of petitioner.

The counsel further argued that neither motive behind the murder nor time is known of the offense as well as lack of witness also creating ambiguity in the case.

Justice Syed Arshad Ali of PHC has ordered release of alleged culprit on bail after completion arguments in the case.