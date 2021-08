Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The single bench of Justice Ijaz Anwar of Peshawar High Court granted bail to alleged smuggler, on Friday.

The counsel for petitioner Amin Khattak Advocate informed PHC that his client was arrested smuggling in Kohat but FSL is not received yet. The petitioner namely Asif Ullah was arrested by police in the premises of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station allegedly involved in smuggling of Ice-drug.