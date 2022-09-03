PHC grants bail to alleged smuggler

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A single bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah has granted bail to alleged drug smuggler.

According to prosecution, police has recovered two kilogram hashish along with 210 gram Ice-drug from Sabghatullah in the premises Chamkani police station.

The counsel for petitioner Mian Zakir Hussain Advocate argued that cases against Sabghatullah as fabricated because neither forensic report nor submitted report in this regard before court while evidences produced are also contradictory. The single bench granted bail to alleged smuggler after conclusion of initial arguments.