PHC grants bail to alleged smuggler

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice SM Attique Shah of Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered release of culprit of allegedly smuggling heroin, on Friday.

According to prosecution, alleged culprit Farhad Ullah has arrested while smuggling four kilograms heroin in the premises of Ali Masjid police station.

The counsel for petitioner Hidayat Ullah Afridi and Sheraz Ali Khan Advocates informed that trial had rejected bail application of Farhad Ullah, therefore High Court is approached to for remedy.

The counsel argued that petitioner did not driving the vehicle but Farhad Ullah was front-seater while have no knowledge about contrabands. A single member bench of PHC comprising of Justice SM Attique Shah has ordered release of Farhad Ullah allegedly involved in smuggling on bail after conclusion of arguments.