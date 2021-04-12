PHC grants bail to three alleged smugglers

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The single bench of Chief Justice of Peshawar Qaiser Rashid granted bails to three alleged smugglers involved in different cases, on Monday.

The single bench of PHC granted bail to alleged smuggler namely Ijaz Ahmad on one lac rupees and two personal sureties.

Similarly, PHC has granted bail to Sana Ullah only on surety of Rs,2 lac due to his financial condition as informed by the petitioner’s counsel.

Moreover, Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid also granted bail to alleged smuggler Sami Ullah on Rs,2 lac and two personal sureties.