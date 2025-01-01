PHC grants bail to two PTI MNAs

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) divisional bench comprising of Justice Naeem Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan has sought a response from the federal government and other parties regarding the provision of details of cases filed against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Atif Khan.

The lawyer Bashir Wazir informed the court that the petitioner is MNA and that multiple cases have been registered against him following the November 24 protests. However, he stated that the details of these cases have not been provided to him.

Justice Naeem Anwar remarked that the court will seek a report from the federal government and other relevant parties. Atif Khan’s lawyer also requested the court to grant protective bail to the petitioner and direct the authorities not to arrest him in the registered cases.

Justice Fazal Subhan observed that the court cannot issue a blanket order in this regard. The lawyer argued that the Peshawar High Court has granted protective bail in similar cases in the past. Justice Naeem Anwar remarked that the Supreme Court has declared such routine orders as unlawful. Subsequently, the court granted protective bail to Atif Khan until January 16 and directed the relevant authorities to provide details of the cases registered against him by January 16.

Meanwhile, PHC has granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Barrister Umar Ayaz Khan Niazi until January 16. The court has also directed him to appear before the relevant court.

PHC Justice Naeem Anwar heard the arguments. The counsel for the petitioner, Adil Butt Advocate, informed the court that his client is an elected MNA from Mianwali and a case has been registered against him at the Pirpiai police station in Mianwali. The court was informed that the petitioner has already been granted interim bail in 10 other cases. After completing the arguments, the court granted interim bail to Umar Ayaz Khan Niazi until January 16 and directed him to appear before the relevant court at the scheduled time.