PHC grants protective bail NA Opp leader, Faisal

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to opposition leader in the National Assembly Umar Ayub and Member National Assembly Faisal Amin Gandapur while stopped the relevant authorities from arresting them till 19th December, on Friday.

PHC’s two-member bench comprising of Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal heard the petition while Alam Khan Adeenzai advocate informed the court that the petitioners are facing several cases registered against them in Islamabad.

The counsel argued that they are unaware of the details of the cases registered against them and fear that they might be arrested before they can appear in court. He requested the court to grant them protective bail to ensure their safety and security. Additional Attorney General, Sana Ullah opposed the petition and argued that the petitioners didn’t appearing before relevant courts while requested for dismissal of the petition.

However, the court granted protective bail to Umar Ayub and Faisal Amin until December 19. Umar Ayub, who was present in the court, informed the bench that he has been directly fired upon and injured, and several FIRs have been registered against him. He requested the court to grant him more time to appear in the relevant courts.

The court also directed the federal government to provide details of the cases registered against Umar Ayub and Faisal Amin. The court ordered the federal government to submit a report on the next hearing.

Meanwhile, the opposition at National Assembly condemned the government’s actions against PTI’s protestors and said that the opposition will not back down. He claimed that the government has registered fake cases against him and other opposition leaders, including cases of motorcycle theft.

He also demanded a judicial inquiry into the violence that occurred during the protest in Islamabad, stating that the government’s actions were unconstitutional and that the institutions responsible for maintaining law and order had failed in their duties.

Umar Ayub also criticized the government’s decision to deploy Rangers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that the provincial government had not been consulted and that the move was a violation of the province’s autonomy. He further stated that the government’s actions are aimed at silencing the opposition and that the opposition will not be intimidated.

The opposition leader demanded that the government take actions against those responsible for the violence in Islamabad and that a judicial inquiry be conducted into the matter. He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed or injured during the protest, stating that the opposition is committed to upholding the rights of the people and that it will continue to fight for justice and democracy.