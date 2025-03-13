PHC grants protective bail to Aleema Khan

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Waqar Ahmad and Justice Farah Jamshid has granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder sister Aleema Khan while directed her to appear before the relevant courts, on Monday.

The counsel Alam Khan Adeenzai advocate informed the court that she was already on bail in all cases but had been subjected to raids at her homes after 8th May. He further stated that Aleema Khan had been included in 42 cases and wanted to appear before the relevant courts to face the charges.

PTI founding chairman sister told the media that she had come to the Peshawar High Court for protective bail. She stated that she was collecting funds for University and had discovered that she was nominated in 42 cases in the Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court.

Aleema Khan claimed that she was accused of carrying messages from jail, but argued that many others also carried PTI founding chairman messages without facing cases. She added that the PTI founder had directed Junaid Akbar to start a movement.

She praised the Pakistani pilot’s skills during the recent Pakistan-India tensions and said that the pilot’s actions led to success. She mentioned that no one had met the PTI founder in the last two weeks and that their mission was to secure her brother’s release from jail.

Court asks NADRA to respond within 14 days against blocking entire family’s CNICs: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued a notice to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) authorities, seeking a response within 14 days against the blocking of the entire family’s identity cards and the denial of Form B to their children, on Monday.

The counsel Malak Shahbaz advocate argued that petitioner’s Taja Bibi, and her four children are Pakistani citizens. When her son, Muhammad Allah, applied for an identity card, he was informed that his father’s identity card was blocked, and therefore, his own identity card could not be issued.