PHC grants protective bail to Bushra Bibi

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to former first lady Bushra Bibi in a plea seeking details of cases filed against her. The court also ordered not to arrest Bushra Bibi in any case for next fourteen days.

Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah of the PHC conducted hearing of the application moved by former first lady through her counsel Qazi Anwar.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel told the court that cases had been registered against her client in almost all provinces, to which the court wondered if there was any case in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Anwar pleaded before the court that it could give protective bail.

“How can we give protective bail for all other provinces?” the court asked.

The lawyer said the court had given protective bails in past to several people who were from Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

Later the court granted protective bail to Bushra Bibi and sought details of cases against her from all relevant departments including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Anti-Corruption department.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi decided to withdraw her petition seeking transit bail after getting protective bail in all cases.

It must be noted that Bushra Bibi was released from Adiala Jail last week after serving almost nine months behind the bars in several cases in which she was nominated alongside her husband and former prime minister Imran Khan who is still languishing in jail in new Toshakhana reference.