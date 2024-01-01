PHC grants protective bail to four PTI MPs

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Fahim Wali has granted protective bail to four Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) lawmakers including Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Surya Bibi, Raja Basharat, Sanam Javed, and Alia Hamza, on Monday.

The counsel Alam Khan Adenzai informed the court that Alia Hamza faces a case in Mianwali’s Musa Khel, Raja Basharat faces a case in Taxila, Rawalpindi, Deputy Speaker Surya Bibi and Sanam Javed face a case in Hassan Abdal Police Station. The lawyer argued that cases were filed against his clients on political grounds. He requested protective bail, citing fear of arrest. PHC granted protective bail to Surya Bibi, Raja Basharat, and Sanam Javed 3November and to Alia Hamza til 8 November.

Moreover, PHC ordered the petitioners must appear before the relevant courts on the specified dates. PT I Leaders’ s Alia Hamza and Sanam Javed addressed the media. They claimed PTI leaders and workers face severe oppression. PTI demanded immediate meeting with PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan. End to police harassment and raids on PTI workers’ homes. Withdrawal of the “anti-people” Punjab Police Ordinance.

ATC hand over former policeman to CTD on remand for inciting rebellion: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has handed over a former police personnel named Jamshed, to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on a 15-day physical remand for investigation, on Monday.

CTD officials presented Jamshed before ATC Judge Muhammad Iqbal. The CTD investigation officer informed the court that Jamshed is a former policeman, allegedly incited rebellion among police personnel on social media. He was involved in negative activities against the state and its institutions.

According to prosecution, Jamshed belongs to Bannu but was arrested in Peshawar. The investigation officer requested the court to grant a physical remand for further investigation. ATC approved the request and handed Jamshed over to the CTD on a 15-day physical remand.