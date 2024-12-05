PHC grants protective bail to PTI leaders Abbasi, Waqas

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Syed Arshad Ali has granted protective bail to Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brigadier (R) Musaddiq Abbasi till 5th December 5 while directed the federal government to provide details of cases registered against Abbasi in Punjab and Islamabad, on Friday.

The counsel, Alam Khan Adeenzai advocate informed the court that the petitioner is unaware of the number of cases filed against him. He requested the court to provide details of the cases so that Musaddiq Abbasi could appear before the relevant courts. PHC stopped arrested of Mussadiq Abbasi in any registered case till 5th December 2024 and adjourned further hearing.

Meanwhile, PHC granted an extension of protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information and Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Waqas Akram till 5th December.

During the hearing, Adeenzai advocate informed the court that Sheikh Waqas is unaware of the details of cases registered against him in Punjab and Islamabad. The court directed the federal government and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide details of the cases filed against Sheikh Waqas.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed clarified that the court could not request details from Punjab but could request them from the federal government. Justice Arshad Ali questioned the need for protective bail if the case records were being sought. The counsel argued that for extension of protective bail, granted by the court.

ATC grants three days physical remand: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar Judge Muhammad Iqbal Khan has granted a three-day physical remand of culprit Qadir Khan allegedly involved in financial support of banned organizations to Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

The alleged culprit was produced before ATC Judge Muhammad Iqbal Khan, where the investigating officer alleged that the suspect had provided significant financial assistance to commanders of outlawed groups. The officer claimed that Qadir Khan had smuggled several kilograms of gold, local and foreign currency from Khyber district and surrounding areas to militants across the border. The investigating officer requested the court to grant a physical remand for further investigation, which was approved by the court.