PHC grants protective bail to Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul in the May 9 incident cases.

According to media reports, the High Court announced its reserved ruling on the bail plea submitted by the two leaders. Both Shibli Faraz and Zartaj Gul were awarded protective bail until August 11.

The court further instructed them to appear before the relevant High Court and file appeals by the given date. It also ordered that the two leaders must not be arrested until then.

This legal development provides temporary relief to the PTI figures amidst ongoing legal proceedings tied to the events of May 9.

Meanwhile, PTI senior leaders Omar Ayub and Senator Shibli Faraz challenged the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision of disqualification in the Peshawar High Court.

In their petition, the PTI leaders argued that the ECP decision is illegal, unconstitutional, and based on mala fide intent. They requested the court to declare the denotification null and void.

The petition stated that the ECP issued the decision without giving the petitioners an opportunity to be heard, which violated the basic principles of justice.

Yesterday, ECP disqualified nine parliamentarians, including Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, following their convictions in May 9 cases.

According to ECP sources, other disqualified members include Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Zartaj Gul, Rai Haider Ali, Junaid Afzal Sahi, Rai Hassan Murtaza, and Ansar Iqbal. A formal notification has been issued by the commission, declaring these members ineligible to hold public office.