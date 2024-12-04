PHC grants protective bails to 14 PTI’s leaders

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has granted protective bail to several leaders and members of the National Assembly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including Asad Qaiser, Shaukat Yousafzai, Shibli Faraz, and others. The court has also directed the federal government to provide details of the cases registered against them, on Wednesday.

The PTI leaders had filed a petition seeking protective bail in multiple cases registered against them in Punjab and Islamabad following a protest at D-Chowk in Islamabad. Their lawyer, Alam Khan Adeenzai, informed the court that his clients were unaware of the details of the cases registered against them and requested the court to provide protective bail to enable them to appear in the relevant courts.

The court, comprising Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Ihtesham Ali Khan and Justice Waqar Ahmed, granted protective bail to the PTI leaders until December 24 and restrained the relevant authorities from arresting them. The court also directed the federal government to provide details of the cases registered against the PTI leaders within 10 days.

The court’s decision came after the PTI leaders’ lawyer informed the court that his clients were facing multiple cases in Punjab and Islamabad and were unaware of the details of these cases. The lawyer requested the court to provide protective bail to enable his clients to appear in the relevant courts and face the charges against them.

The court, while granting protective bail to the PTI leaders, observed that the petitioners were facing multiple cases in Punjab and Islamabad and were unaware of the details of these cases. The court directed the federal government to provide details of the cases registered against the PTI leaders within 10 days.

The PTI leaders who were granted protective bail include Asad Qaiser, Shaukat Yousafzai, Shibli Faraz, Zartaj Gul, Khadija Shah, Nadia Khattak, and others till 24 December.