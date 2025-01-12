PHC grants protective bails to two PTI’s MNAs including Asad Qaiser

Humayun Khan

PESHWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted protective bail to tow Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders including Asad Qaiser, former Speaker of the National Assembly, and MNA Maulana Naseem Shah, on Tuesday.

The Alam Khan Adenzai advocate informed the court that despite being granted protective bail earlier to Asad Qaiser, it was not mentioned in the order. He requested the court to include it in the order.

The court inquired about the number of cases against Asad Qaiser and was informed by the Assistant Attorney General that there were no cases against him in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

However, the lawyer requested the court to obtain a report from the Islamabad police to determine if there were any cases against him there. The Chief Justice directed the Islamabad police to submit a report regarding any cases against former Speaker National Assembly.

In a separate case, PHC granted protective bail to MNA Maulana Naseem Shah. His lawyer, Alam Khan Adenzai, informed the court that cases had been registered against Maulana Naseem Shah after the November 24 protests. He requested the court to direct the authorities to provide details of the cases registered against him. PHC directed the authorities to provide details of the cases registered against Naseem Shah in Islamabad, FIA, and NAB.

Court seeks response against enforced disappearance of four brothers from Hayatabad: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar has issued notices to the federal government, seeking a response regarding the disappearance of four brothers from Hayatabad, Peshawar one year ago, on Tuesday.

The petition filed by Gulalai Alkuzai while the counsel Mozzam Butt advocate argued that the four brothers, Muhammad Nasir, Usman Khan, Muhammad Zahir and Abdul Waris, were taken away by unidentified individuals in Law Enforcement Agency’s uniform about a year ago. Despite filing a petition earlier, the brothers remain missing.

The petitioners are residents of Hayatabad, Peshawar, and are engaged in business, having invested billions of rupees in Pakistan. The lawyer claimed that the brothers’ disappearance is a violation of their fundamental rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

The petitioner was pressured to invest Rs. 2 billion in Pakistan for the release of her brothers, which is a violation of Article 18 and Article 11 of the Constitution. The Constitution ensures the freedom to do business, and no pressure can be exerted on individuals in this regard.

The petitioners’ lawyer argued that the disappearance of the four brothers has caused immense mental distress to their wives, children, and family members. Their property is also not secure, which is a grave injustice. The state has failed to provide protection to the petitioner under Article 4 of the Constitution. PHC issued notices to the federal government and other relevant authorities, seeking a response after initial arguments.

PHC to issue suitable order on President, PM disqualification plea: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Ijaz Anwar dispose of writ petition seeking the disqualification of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan for violating their oath to uphold the Constitution, on Tuesday.

The petition was filed by Khalid Shah, who appeared before the court and argued that the current economic system in Pakistan is based on usury, which is prohibited in Islam. He stated that the government’s decision to obtain loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was a clear violation of Islamic principles and the Constitution.

The petitioner argued that the President and Prime Minister had taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and Islamic laws, but had failed to do so. The petitioner requested the court to declare the President and Prime Minister ineligible to hold public office, as they had violated their oath and the Constitution.

He also requested the court to order the implementation of an Islamic economic system in Pakistan, which would eliminate interest-based transactions. Shah requested the court to direct the government to make public the details of the agreements signed with the IMF, which he claimed were detrimental to the country’s interests.

Meanwhile, PHC directed the petitioner to present his arguments in a detailed manner. The Chief Justice assured the petitioner that the court would hear his arguments patiently and issue a suitable order after considering all aspects of the case.