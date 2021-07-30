PHC grants status quo against procurement of furniture for E&SED

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has granted status quo against procurement of furniture for elementary and secondary schools and directed Directorate of Elementary& Secondary Education (E&SE) and Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to submit comments, on Friday.

The two member bench of PHC comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Naeem Anwar directed competent authorities and stop procurement process till further hearing.

The writ petition has been filed by social workers including Hayat Shah, Ghufran Ali and Niaz Muhammad Khan against Directorate of E&SE, EPA and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while Barrister Ibrahim Khan Afridi is advocate in the case.

The counsel for petitioner Barrister Ibrahim Khan informed that E&SE department has issued advertisement for procurement of furniture for schools of KP, on 19 March demanding furniture made from Shesham tree which is environmental friendly and endanger specie.

The writ petition stating that E&SE is procuring 1.2 to 1.3 million furniture including chairs and tables for teachers for schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The writ added that on one hand government has initiated afforestation while on other hand E&SE a government department is demanding furniture of endanger specie Shesham which is known as Indian rosewood and scientific name as Dalbergia Sissoo and has potential to fight hazardous impact climate change.

The writ petition stated that EPA established under Act to ensure protection of environment and conduct studies for the purpose. The petitioner further seeking that court may direct EPA to conduct assessment report of the proposed procurement and find alternate options.

The petitioner seeking relief to declare the tender illegal and against the letter and spirit of Environmental Protection Act.