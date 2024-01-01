PHC halts appointments in Lakki University

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Shahid Khan has stopped new appointments at University of Lakki Marwat including the post of Pro-Vice Chancellor, on Tuesday.

The petition filed by Dawlat Khan and others, represented by their lawyer, Zahir Shah Marwat Advocate. During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that the university had initiated the process of recruitment for various posts, despite the fact that the appointment of the Pro-Vice Chancellor himself was illegal.

Moreover, the Pro-Vice Chancellor had been given additional charge of other universities, and therefore, did not have the authority to make new appointments. The lawyer further stated that the university’s registrar had issued an advertisement for new appointments and was himself a candidate, as well as the chairman of the scrutiny committee.

The lawyer questioned that how the registrar could oversee the scrutiny process when he was himself a candidate. The petitioner requested the court to immediately halt the recruitment process in the university. The bench issued a restraining order against new appointments in the university, issued notices to the parties, and sought their response.