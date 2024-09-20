PHC hearing political cases instead of poor petitioners’ pleas: CJ

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that unfortunately, we are now hearing political cases instead of cases of poor petitioners. All political cases are coming to the Peshawar High Court, and we are hearing them, while on the other hand, cases of poor petitioners have been pending for years, and we have less time to address them, on Friday.

He also said that we have set a specific parameter to dispose of all cases from 2015 by December 2024, after which we will address the pending cases from 2020 under a new strategy. He made these remarks during the hearing of a writ petition filed by Member Provincial Assembly Akram Khan Durrani against the decision of the Election Tribunal.

During the hearing Chief Justice observed that political cases have come once again, and other petitioners are being affected. But what can we do? We have to hear them. Political cases should not come to the courts.

The counsel for the petitioner argued that they had filed a writ against the decision of the Election Tribunal, Bannu. Meanwhile, Justice Waqar Ahmed said that he was a member of the Election Tribunal Bannu, so he could not hear the case, and it should be sent to another bench.

The Chief Justice directed that the case be sent to another bench. During the hearing of another case, the Chief Justice addressed all the lawyers and said that we have to dispose of all pending cases from 2015 by December, and there will be no adjournment. After that, we will hear cases from 2020 on a priority basis because the cases of petitioners are being severely affected, and the burden on the courts is also increasing. The Chief Justice PHC argued that lawyers will also have to cooperate with the courts.