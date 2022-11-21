PHC issued notices to PEMRA, PTA and FIA

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali issued to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit rely within two days, on Monday.

The applicant lawyers including Sara Ali Khan, Mir Mohsin-u-Din, Kamran-ul-Islam and Zainab Iftikhar advocates appeared before PHC seeking ban on release of Joy-land film along with removal of contents from social media platforms.

The lawyers that a particular segment is destroying our Islamic values and moral principles along with creating content against Constitution of Pakistan. They further argued that the film would impact youth of Pakistan and will lead to destruction of our cultural values.

The lawyers added that Joy-land film’s content is developed on western principle which is against our moral principles while requested for ban in cinemas and removal from social media platforms across Pakistan.

The divisional of PHC comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali issued notices to PEMRA, PTA and FIA along with other respondents to submit reply while adjourned further hearing till 23rd November.