PHC issues notice NAB KP

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Syed Arshad Ali has issued notice to National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in case regarding jurisdiction of NAB after NAB Amendment Ordinance 2021.

The counsel for petitioner Ishfaq Daudzai informed PHC that after NAB amendment ordinance NAB has not authority to take action against owner of private housing society.

The NAB had initiated reference against Jahan Alam and others which was challenged by the petitioner after amendment ordinance 2021 which had curtain power of the bureau.

The two member bench had issued to NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and adjourned further hearing till 1st November.