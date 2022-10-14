PHC issues notice to PESCO officials

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan of Peshawar High Court has issued notices to Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO)’s lawyer, XEN and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) in Contempt of Court (COC), on Friday.

The COC seeking to set aside impugned judgment dated 4-11-2021 passed by consumer court Charsadda and PHC may kindly declared the penalty on petitioner null and void.

The counsel Haroon Advocate argued that for initiating COC proceedings against respondents for did not implementing PHC’s orders. He further requested for provision of litigation cost in favour of petitioner and any other relief which this court deems fit for applicant.

The counsel requested for initiation of COC proceedings against respondents over non-compliance of PHC’s orders in this regard.

PHC’s Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan has issued notices to PESCO’s lawyer Asad Jan Advocate, SDO Ajmal Khan and XEN Shahid Khan along with meter readers to submit reply while adjourned further hearing.