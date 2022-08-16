PHC judge annoys over top govt officials

Hamayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice Shakeel Ahmad remarked that drwoning our country to this and further destroying because high-ups are either corrupt or incompetent and added that unfortunately during settlement employees sold government property on pennies making wealth for their own pockets but neither liability had placed against them, on Tuesday.

The remarks were observed during hearing of writ petition filed by Small Industrial Development Board (SIDB) by divisional bench of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Dr. Khurshid Iqbal of Peshawar High Court.

The counsel Waseem-u-Din Khattak informed that SIDB has obtained one Kannal commercial plot at Liaqat Bazaar for carpet center in 1968 on rent which is owned by Matruka Awqaf Board while it constructed by Karam Chand as Hujra for Hindu community.

The counsel further argued that recently Awqaf board planned to demolish it but SIDB had filed against it while latterly the board agreed with SIDB on that one part will be SIDB and part consisting of shop will be Awqaf property submitted before court in combined statement.

Although, few months earlier a private person namely Fazal Satar was declared as owner of the property and it is also approved by Awqaf board without bringing in notice SIDB. The counsel argued.

The counsel requested that declared it illegal because it is state’s property and sold on pennies with assistance of competent authorities and added that other properties also sold by competent officials to private persons despite the fact that it is state’s property.

While, Justice Shakeel Ahmad remarked that the country has destroying due to such government officials but unfortunately liabilities did not placed against because high-ups are either corrupt or incompetent. The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Shakeel Ahmad and Justice Khurshid Iqbal dispose-off the writ petition and directed SIDB to file 12/2 petition at competent forum.

