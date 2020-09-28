PHC launches 5 years performance policy

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The Chief Justice (CJ) Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth has launched five years Performance, Monitoring and Evaluation Policy for 2020-25 to achieve the target of clearing the backlog and providing expeditious justice to public which will improve efficiency of judicial system.

The five years policy was launched after deliberations with the District Judiciary through Zoom Conferencing and their valuable feedback about the policy and was approved by the Chief Justice PHC Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth.

The main objective of the policy is to sustained clearance of backlog till end of August 2025 for which the Province has been divided into three Zones; A, B & C on the basis of projected and current institution and backlog.

The policy requires gradual reduction of backlog of cases from each zone annually on the ratio of 20, 30 & 100% respectively. Every honorable judge will perform duty for 220 judicial working days to meet specified requirement of disposal ratio under 2020-25 policy.

The policy has prescribed monitoring of Judicial Officers at three levels.

The targets of each district have been laid down in the policy which will enable each Judicial Officer at the end of month to assess his/her performance at individual level.

The District &Sessions judge, being head of district and a team leader, will monitor the performance of his/her district on monthly basis and the Data Analysis Wing established at the Secretariat of District Judiciary shall keep a track of the performance of each district and every Judicial Officer on quarterly basis.

The PHC 2025-policy aims to promote the culture of meritorious summary adjudication of cases so as to reduce cost of litigation and to improve public confidence in the Institution. It also aims at encouraging scheduling culture in trial cases.

Previously PHC had established yearly plan and two performance years were successfully completed as 2018-2019 first Performance year while 2019-20 as 2nd Performance year.

During the 2nd performance period, the High Court and the District Judiciary encountered multiple challenges such as Lawyers’ strikes, Covid-19, lack of proper infrastructure in NMDs, inadequate human resource, logistic constraints etc. which adversely affected the judicial performance in terms of execution of its business that led to increase in pendency as a whole despite strenuous efforts of Judicial Officers for timely disposal of cases.

Learning from the past experience, to minimize the deleterious impact of the adversities, PHC took a new initiative of devising Five Years Performance & Monitoring Evaluation Policy,2020-25,to promote transparency and consistency with a view to achieving the target of clearing the backlog and providing expeditious justice to improve the image of the judicial system.

The role of legal fraternity in dispensation of justice cannot be overemphasized, therefore in order to achieve goals prescribed by policy, the District &Sessions Judge shall hold meeting of Bench Bar Liaison Committee on monthly basis instead of holding it quarterly.

Efforts would be made and measures taken to build capacity of judicial officers to exploit strengths, overcome weaknesses, turn the challenges into opportunities and avail the same for better performance.