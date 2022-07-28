PHC lay off writ petition of APS’s martyrs parents

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Shahid Khan has lay off writ petition filed by Army Public School martyrs’ parents against negotiation with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), on Thursday.

The counsel Ajoon Khan Advocate argued that APS martyrs’ families did not opposing negotiation but they were taken on board while TTP has owned responsibilities of the attack on 16 December 2014 at Peshawar.

The counsel argued that government must informed martyrs’ parents regarding conditions for negotiation with TTP and added that Ministry of Interior submitted that the ministry has no apprehension with the negotiation.

During hearing Ministry of Defense’s representative argued that tens of thousands citizen were killed during war on terrorism but compensation provided to APS martyrs’ parents are unprecedented and added that Rs2 million provided on civilian casualty and Rs4 million had granted to deceased’s families in the case while Rs7 million is providing to security personnel on martyrdom.

The defense’s representative argued that martyrs’ parents had obtained 10 Marla plot in Defense Housing Authority, Umra package for three members of family along with free health facilities, admissions were granted to children of martyrs families in institutes of their will and Rs90 million provided by Pak Army for treatment of injured child of the APS incident.

The representative added that culprits involved in APS attack had punished by the courts while everything is available on record spent on education of each child and added that may Allah Almighty did not face anyone with the same fortune. He added that the parents still entrusting us by admitting their children in the institutes and submitted record at PHC.

Although, the counsel Ajoon Khan Advocate argued that the parents now returning compensation and plots but demanded provision of justice for the martyrs children and added that we demanded nothing from them while compensation is provided unconditionally without any claim by the petitioner.

The counsel further added that parents had sent their children for study neither to battlefield while argued that civilian submitting Rs5 thousand as fee while children of armed forces personnel cost at Rs200 only.

Security Head Brigadier Mudassir has received threat letter on 28th August regarding APS while the officer Brigadier Mudassir denied issuance of threat on 15 December 2014and claimed that Rs9.9 million provided to families of armed forces personnel while only Rs,2 million had provided to civilian victims, Ajoon Khan Advocate added.

The counsel that 16 security guards were deployed on APS but it was reduced to three guards before the attack on 16th December 2014 while requested that did not compare APS students with other martyrs because they were killed in target killing. He added that activities are notified in school’s diary one day earlier while first aid training was held without prior notifying and claimed that all doors were closed how can attackers entered to the auditorium from backside?.

The lawyer argued that how can he will defend other children when has failed to obtain justice for son despite 20 years of experience in advocacy. He claimed that government denying negotiation despite presence of Pakistani’s Ulema/ religious leaders in Afghanistan for negotiation.

Additional Attorney General Amir Javeed argued that petitioners demanding to include them in negotiation and inquired for the procedure regarding other person how approach court regarding martyrdom his son/father/husband/brother during duty. The divisional bench of PHC comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Shahid had lay off writ petition regarding negotiation with TTP after conclusion of arguments.

