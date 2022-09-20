PHC orders DG, MD ODGCL to appear tomorrow

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid observed that in 75 years we did not explored our natural resources properly which has compelled the country to import energy from Iran Russia and added that also no effort made for benefit public which is great misfortune of the nation, on Tuesday.

The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar heard writ in which counsel for petitioner Muzzam Butt Advocate, Additional Attorney General Amir Javeed, Assistant Attorney General Ishfaq Daudzai, Additional Advocate General Saqib Raza and Mol’s lawyer Barrister Rokhan Nafees appeared.

During hearing Chief Justice inquired from Additional General regarding Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) steps regarding exploration of natural and can we will continue dependence on foreign companies exploration which was asked by the court in previous hearing.

However, Additional Attorney General informed that district of erstwhile Fata along with other areas are divided into several part while a blocked is constituted of Wana because there is expectation regarding huge untouched resources. Although, Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid asked about work done on the exploration while ordered to informed the court and added that unfortunately no efforts had made honestly despite abundance of natural resources in the region.

Moreover, Chief Justice remarked that everyone interested to obtain his salary which is leading to exploitation of national resources and annoyed absence of OGDCL representative while AAG Amir Javeed assured that he submit report in this regard before court. The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered Director General (DG) and Managing Director (MD) OGDCL to appear before court tomorrow (on Thursday) while also directed Mol company to submit record regarding projects initiated for public welfare and adjourned further hearing till 22nd September.

Court orders DPO Shangla to appear today: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered District Police Officer (DPO) Shangla to appear otherwise Inspector General of Police shall to appear before court today (on Wednesday) in case regarding attacking and registration of First Information Report (FIR) against forest’s personnel, on Tuesday.

During hearing of different petitions regarding climate issues Focal Person Forest Mumtaz Shah, Additional Advocate General and Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Mumtaz appeared before court.

However, Chief Justice inquired from Forest’s focal person regarding cutting of trees in Charsadda while Mumtaz Shah informed that No Objection Certificate (NOC) produced by housing society was fake. He added that local Divisional Forest Officer has registered First Information Report while requested PHC to direct police for concluding the case on priority basis.

The chief justice directed police to conclude the case along with identification culprits involved in cutting of trees and directed to take stern action.

Focal person Mumtaz Shah further informed that forest department has busted two trucks of timber to curtain smuggling but in investigation it was revealed that a Constable namely Kamal Hussain owns the timber. He added that Kamal Hussain along with 30 other persons attacked the forest’s personnel and further informed that the police became partial after incident because the alleged culprit was send to prison.

Chief Justice appreciated efforts of forest’s department and added that added that the court will play its constitutional rule whenever it is necessary. Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that PHC shall not allow anyone to take law in the hand and directed DPO and Kamal Hussain to appear before PHC along with record.

The divisional bench of PHC further ordered to ensure free and fair investigation of the case and directed if DPO Shangla did not appear then IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa shall to appear in person in this regard and adjourned hearing for today (Wednesday).

