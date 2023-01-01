PHC orders KP CM to appear today

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Ijaz Anwar ordered Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear before court today (on Thursday) in Contempt of Court (COC) petition regarding rehabilitation of University of Peshawar’s Botanical Garden Azakhail, on Wednesday.

Moreover, the divisional bench also ordered Deputy Secretary Higher Education to prepare summary in this regard while directed Tehsil Municipal Officer and Public Health Engineering concerned to appear court for provision of water to the Botanical Garden.

During hearing UOP’s syndicate counsel Justice (retired) Abdu Samad Khan along with varsity’s Wasim-u-Din Khattak, legal officer Riaz Ali Khan, Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah, inquiry’s focal person & Additional Prosecutor General Muhammad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Qurat-ul-Ain Wazir and Deputy Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) appeared before court in COC petition.

UOP’s lawyer informed that a meeting was held with Local Government without any conclusion, in the meantime Additional Advocate General Syed Sikandar Shah argued that in the meeting it was decided that HED will prepare summary as competent authority and then it should be forwarded to Chief Minister for necessary.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary HED informed that he has no information in this regard while added that court will be assisted properly after obtaining knowledge regarding the preparation of summary.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Qurat-ul-Ain Wazir informed that provision of water is dominion of Tehsil Municipal Administration and Public Health Engineering but she would take steps in this regard. Director Botanical Garden Azakhel Dr. Asad informed that local students are working as social activists in plantation drive but provision of water has created problems at the research garden of UOP, while PHC has ordered concerned authorities as well as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to appear today (on Thursday) before court.