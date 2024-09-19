PHC orders NAB to submit response in KP CM assets case

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit its response in the assets beyond means case against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that NAB issued a notice to Gandapur on November 3, 2023, without specifying any charges, only requesting details of his assets. The lawyer claimed that a second notice, sent on November 24, was issued with malice and failed to comply with NAB laws, which require clear mention of the crime and requested information.

The lawyer further explained that at the time of the notice, Gandapur was a federal minister, and under NAB laws, witnesses must be presented in court. The petitioner requested the court to declare both NAB notices illegal and halt all proceedings, highlighting that Gandapur’s father, brothers, and other family members had also been served notices.

Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court inquired about the impact of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on assets beyond means cases. The court then ordered NAB to review the case in light of the Supreme Court’s decision. Earlier this year, the Election Commission of Pakistan had summoned Gandapur on March 26 over his failure to declare his financial assets.