PHC orders PIA to release PK 661 crash report within 45 days

Humayun Khan

PESHWAR: A two-member bench of Peshawar Hi-gh Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ijaz Anwar or-dered Federal Government and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to release investigation report on “P-K661 crash” on 7th Dece-mber 2016 within 45 days.

The arguments were completed on 22nd September, from both the complainant counsel and respondents said the judgment released on Tuesday by the honorable court.

PK 661 was an Aerei da Trasporto Regionale aircraft manufactured by a Franco-Italian company and operated by the PIA since 2007.

On 7th December 2016, 42 passengers and 5 crew members, including famous singer turned preacher Junaid Jamshed and the Deputy Commissioner Chitral, Osama Waraich boarded PK 661 at Chitral.

The flight was destined towards Islamabad.

While flying over Hav-elian PK 661 stalled and crashed claiming the lives of all persons on board.

After a lapse of two years the final investigation report of PK 661 was still not released, then MNA Chitral Shahzada Iftikhar Uddin and Adnan Zain-ul-Abideen, a brother of one of the victims filed a writ before Peshawar High Court in 2018 for the release of the report.

On 22nd September 2020 the writ came up for hearing before a Divisional Bench of the High Court comprising of Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Ijaz Anwar.

After hearing arguments from Barrister Asad-ul-Mulk representing the Petitioners and the Deputy Attorney General and Advocate Amir Javed representing the Federal Government and Arshad Jammal Qureshi representing the PIA, the High Court announced its decision.

However, detailed judgment was released on 6th October 2020.

The detailed judgment mentioned that, the High Court has bound the Federal Government and the PIA to release the final investigation report of PK 661 within a period of 45 days.

The PIA had specifically taken the stance before the High Court that having paid Rs. 5 million to each of the victims of the tragic crash along with 0.5 million as burial cost, it was absolved of all compensatory liability.

However rejecting the stance and endorsing put forth by the Petitioners the High Court has ruled that as per Section 17 and 21 of the 5th Schedule of the Carriage by Air Act 2012, the PIA could be held liable for further compensatory liability.